SWRHA temporarily suspends outpatient clinics

Point Fortin Hospital. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

THE South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has temporarily suspended its face-to-face outpatient clinics, except the antenatal and childhood immunisation clinics.

In a release on Saturday, SWRHA said despite the change, staff members will be in contact with their "valued clients."

It said the clinics are suspended until further notice, but patients will be contacted to get new prescriptions, clinic cards, referrals and blood test results.

Those with scheduled appointments who are not contacted should call 877-9742 (877-SWRHA).

And in an infographic posted to social media, SWRHA said it has launched a Tele-Health initiative.

It said, "Due to covid19 protocol, SWRHA seeks dynamic and creative ways to meet your needs."

Employees at the San Fernando Hospital told Newsday that last week, patients were told the authority would soon be "clamping down" on outpatient clinics, which led to a large crowd. Police were eventually called in to control the situation.

The employees said the patients were mostly seniors who "just wanted to find out if it was true," or those who "wanted to make sure they get through with medication before it closed off."

Other SWRHA health facilities: Point Fortin Hospital

Couva District Health FacilityHealth centres in Icacos, Cedros, Granville, Chatham, Point Fortin, Guapo, Claxton Bay, Debe, Erin, Flanagin Town, Freeport, Fyzabad, Gasparillo, Gran Couva, Indian Walk, La Brea, La Romaine, Lengua, Marabella, Moruga, Palo Seco, Penal, Penal Rock Road, Pleasantville, Princes Town, Rochard Douglas, Roy Joseph, Santa Cruz, Siparia, South Oropouche, Ste Madeleine, Tabaquite, Todd's Road and Williamsville.