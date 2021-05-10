Second batch of Covax vaccines arrives in Trinidad and Tobago

Photo courtesy Ministry of Health.

The second shipment of vaccines from the Covax facility has arrived in Trinidad and Tobago.

This tranche consists of 33,600 doses.

The Health Ministry posted on its Facebook page photos of the aircraft on which the shipment arrived.

It also showed Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Pan-American Health Organization representative Dr Erica Wheeler on the tarmac with the shipment.

TT received its first batch of 33,600 doses on March 30 and had previously got 2,000 doses from Barbados and 40,000 from India.

As of Sunday at 4 pm, 60,174 people in TT had been vaccinated.