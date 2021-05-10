Police search for Venezuelan teens missing from Woodbrook

Rosa Del Carmen Torres Rodriguez, 17, is one of two girls who were reported missing at the Mary Care Centre, Woodbrook, on Monday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

The police are calling on the public to help them find two Venezuelan girls who were reported missing on Monday morning.

A post on the police Facebook page said the girls, Rosa Del Carmen Torres Rodriguez and Briexs Emilla Mota Garcia, both 17, were last seen at the Mary Care Centre, Woodbrook.

They centre's management reported them missing to Woodbrook police at around 8 am.

Garcia is of Latin descent, slim built, has long black straight hair, approximately five feet four inches tall, with a light brown complexion and brown eyes.

Rodriguez is also of Latin descent, slim built and has long black curly hair.

Anyone with information on where Rodriguez or Garcia might be is asked to contact PC Greig of the Woodbrook Police Station at 628-9171, the hotlines at 999, 555 or the TTPS mobile app.