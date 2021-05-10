News
Photos of the day: May 10, 2021
Jeff Mayers
2 Hrs Ago
President of the La Romaine-Gulf City Taxi Driver's Association Reynold Dass, centre, along with other drivers, await passengers on Mucurapo Road, San Fernado on Monday. The association has implemented a temporary fare increase. - Angelo Marcelle
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
A group of men on Harris Promenade, San Fernando on Monday morning. There were few people lingering on Harris Promenade, unlike at Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain. Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Port of Spain City Corporation Municipal Police speak to a man inside LF Trading on lower Frederick Street, Port of Spain. The officers said the store, which appeared to be selling electronic items, was open under the guise of being an electrical and hardware store. The owners agreed to close the store and were not fined. Photo by Sureash Cholai
Port of Spain City Corporation City Engineer's Department workers repair a pothole Queen Janelle Commissiong Street, Port of Spain on Monday. Photo by Sureash Cholai
The dilapidated house along Cemetery Street, Balmain Couva where Nicholas Achong Li suffered fatal injuries after part of the structure fell on him while in the process of demolishing the house. Photo by Lincoln Holder
St Ann's resident Emmanuel Greaves toting an empty plastic barrel to his home to store water. He says WASA doesn't send water to the pipes at his home very often. Photo by Sureash Cholai
Police on motorcycle patrol keeping an eye out on the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain, making sure people adhere to the covid19 health regulations. Photo by Sureash Cholai
The Port of Spain Corporation has temporarily closed Mandela Park so as to restrict persons from gathering in its institutions in an attempt to enforce the Public Health ordinance restricting the mass congregation of people. Photo by Roger Jacob
