Nine held for gathering in Grande parlour

On Sunday morning police arrested nine people who were found gathering at a parlour in Sangre Grande.

A post on the police Facebook account reported that the nine, aged from 21 to 56, were found at a parlour on Quash Trace.

The post said the gathering violated Section 3 (1) (b) of the Public Health Regulations, which says people "shall not gather in any public place where the persons therein exceed five persons at a time.”

Police also arrested one person for littering and not wearing a mask.

Seven public health notices were also issued.

The nine were expected to appeal before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Monday to answer the charges.

The police are reminding the public to be responsible and obey the public health regulations by practising physical distancing and wearing masks in public.