New covid19 infections fall below 100 for 1st time 2 weeks

Although only 99 new cases of covid19 were detected on Monday, there were four more deaths, bringing the death toll to 215.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Monday said the number of cases reported were from samples taken between May 7 and 9. The last time a figure of less than 100 new cases was reported, was 15 days ago on Sunday April 25.

The number of active cases is now 3,858. Since March 2020, there have been 13,454 cases detected, of which 9,381 have recovered.

There are 330 people in hospital, 12 less than on Sunday. There are 59 people in step-down facilities, five more than Sunday.

There are 409 people in State quarantine facilities, and 3,370 people in home-self isolation. On Sunday these figures were 408 and 3,278 respectively.

As at 4 pm, the number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 1,100 and the number of people vaccinated with their first dose was 60,245.

The total number of people tested at public and private facilities was 141,500, of which 64,320 were tested at private facilities.