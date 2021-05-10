Nalis announces amnesty on books, DVDs

Book return bins placed at libraries for the safe return of books and DVDs. -

THE National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) has announced an amnesty on overdue books and DVDs for April 30-June 30.

Given the temporary suspension of walk-in library and information services, books and DVDs borrowed from public libraries with a due date during that period will not accrue overdue fines and fees.

A media release said Nalis’ walk-in services, delivered by its Heritage and Public Libraries, will resume on May 24 (unless otherwise advised by the Government).

In the interim, Nalis’ online platforms will continue to be a great resource for information, e-books, e-magazines, school related content, activities and programmes.

Visit www.nalis.gov.tt and Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages to learn more.

Those who want to join the library can register via the Nalis website at https://www.nalis.gov.tt/Services/Online-Registration.

People wishing to return materials can drop them off in the book-return bins at the National Library, Port of Spain.

For further information or queries, e-mail nalis@nalis.gov.tt or asknalis@nalis.gov.tt.