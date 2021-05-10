Laventille man dies after shootout with police

Stock photo

A Laventille man is dead after a shootout with police on Sunday night.

Police said the Port of Spain Task Force was told there was a man armed with an assault rifle at Upper St Barb's Road at around 8.25 pm.

Officers went to the area and saw the man with the gun. They called on him to drop it.

He ran away and reportedly shot at the police as they chased him. They shot back, hitting him several times.

They took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The man was identified as Anthony Daniel.

On Saturday night, two men reportedly shot at police at Sapodilla Trace, Mapp Lands, Laventille. They returned fire but the men escaped.