La Romaine/San Fernando fare rises temporarily by $2

President of the La Romaine-Gulf City Taxi Driver's Association Reynold Dass, centre, along with other drivers, await passengers on Mucurapo Road, San Fernado on Monday. The association has implemented a temporary fare increase. - Angelo Marcelle

Emphasising that the $2 fare increase is temporary for the San Fernando /La Romaine route, taxi drivers have called on passengers to work with them "during this very difficult time".

Reynold Dass, president of the La Romaine-Gulf City Taxi Drivers Association, said, “Not all drivers are charging the extra $2. We are not making it a problem. Who wants to pay could pay. Drivers have families to care for and vehicles to maintain,” said

“We are asking the passengers to work with us. If a passenger sees two people in a car, he /she should go in another car.

"The taxi drivers are sacrificing their lives coming out here to work.”

Over the weekend, the association made the changes owing to Government’s latest covid19 restrictions allowing taxis to operate at only 50 per cent capacity.

“We are not making the money we are supposed to. People are travelling in the morning, and during the day, there are no movements.

"I am charging them $8 as normal. I left La Romaine empty to come here,” Dass said at the stand at Mucurapo Street in San Fernando.

“As soon as the Government announces further changes, we would change to suit.

"Sometimes it takes an hour to get two passengers.”

Four-seater taxis are only allowed to carry two passengers. Seven-seaters are allowed three.

From San Fernando to Cipero Street, Gulf City, and La Romaine now costs $10. All side streets now cost $12.

Pre-covid19, at full capacity, the routes cost $6. At 75 per cent capacity, the fares increased to $8. For the past year, passengers had paid $8, until last weekend.

Several taxi drivers said nearby drivers at stands like Princes Town and Fyzabad are also adhering to the restrictions.

A driver who lives in Siparia said drivers are being responsible and, in so doing, are making less money.

He said, “I don’t want more than two passengers in the car at a time. We have to be careful with this virus.

As a result, he said, "We are losing out. I agree with the increase.”

A third driver called for police presence, saying private-for-hire (PH) cars occupy the stand at times .

“When we tell them about it, they want to fight. Some of them (PH drivers) take three and four passengers. We observe the protocols because people's lives are at stake.”

Taxi driver Marlon Cummings shared similar views, saying while capacity has been reduced, all other costs remain the same.

“The price of gas did not change. We are being very lenient.

"This moring, I picked up a man, and he said he only had $5. Although he was short, I picked him up. Everyone has to live," Cummings said.

Another driver said his earnings for the day on Sunday were $120.

He said his mortgage is over $3,000 and from what he was making, he would have to dip into his personal savings to pay that instalment at the end of the month.

While Newsday waited at the stand, there were many taxis but few people.

As a female passenger sat in a car, she said was unaware of the changes. But she said she supported the drivers’ decision.

Although the association said the move was a temporary one, she believes it may remain permanently.

She also said, “All long as it has covid, I feel the price would remain. No one would go to a supermarket and tell the owners to drop the prices. We (public) has to put out our money.”