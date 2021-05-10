Jereem Richards, Deon Lendore capture bronze at USA Golden Games

NATIONAL TRACK athletes Jereem Richards and Deon Lendore both sprinted to bronze, in season best times, at the USA Track and Field Golden Games in Walnut, California, on Sunday.

In the men’s 200 metres final, Richards continued his fine run of form on the American circuit by crossing the finish line in 20.20 seconds. He finished behind Americans Noah Lyle, who won the event in a blistering 19.90 seconds, and silver medallist Kenny Bednarek (19.94 seconds) respectively.

Richards’ performance also saw him dip below the men’s 200m Olympic qualifying standard of 20.24 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 400m final, Lendore also produced a season best performance in his bronze medal run. He stopped the clock in 45.04 seconds.

Although Lendore posted the quickest reaction time (0.153s), he placed third and trailed 2016 world junior champion and eventual winner Michael Norman (44.40) and silver medallist Michael Cherry (44.86), both of the USA.

Fellow quarter-miler Machel Cedenio, however, captured gold in the men’s 400m B final. Cedenio topped the field in 45.47 seconds and successfully staved off runner-up Marcus Chambers (46.39) and bronze receiver Myles Pringle (46.40).

In the women’s 200m B final, sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye placed fifth in 23.57 seconds. She finished behind Britain’s gold medallist Jodie Williams (23.03), Americans Jaide Stepher (23.27), Shawnti Jackson (23.46) and Chloe Abbott (23.53) respectively.

This was Ahye’s second meet after a two-year absence. In her return to competition at the West Coast Relays in California on May 2, she sprinted to bronze in the women’s 200m in 23.47.

And in the women’s shot put, Portious Warren settled for eighth place with a best effort of 17.84 metres. Warren achieved the distance on her first attempt and fouled the remaining five throws.

American Maggie Ewen (19.32m), Jamaica’s Danniel Thomas-Dodd (18.91m) and Ewen’s compatriot Jessica Ramsey (18.58m) captured the top three spots respectively.