Jamie Thomas's funeral to be streamed on Tuesday

Jamie Thomas, presenter and programme director of W107.1FM. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

The funeral of the late radio/TV presenter and programme director of W107.1FM Jamie Thomas will take place on Tuesday.

Those interested in watching the funeral can do so on the stream at W107.1FM's Facebook page from 9 am. Thomas died on May 3, aged 46. On its Facebook page, W107.1FM shared a link to Thomas' funeral, which will go live on May 11 at 9 am. W107.1 FM is a part of the One Caribbean Media (OCM) group.

Shared on the page is a video of Thomas called "Remembering J," captioned: "A snippet of young Thomas sharing his hunger and passion for entertainment and the arts." The video showed Thomas talking about how his interest in the media and entertainment blossomed. Thomas says in the video, "I used to like music. So I remember when TTT and thing started to bring music videos overnight, I would stay up overnight and watch it, and Daddy and them would come outside: 'Go in yuh bed. What yuh doing up?'

"I was pulled towards that..." Thomas also said in the video he was influenced by local TV programmes like Party Time and wanted to be on TV. Thomas is credited with playing a pioneering role in the development of the local gospel music industry. He left to mourn his wife Keisha, parents Charmaine and Michael and sister Cassie.