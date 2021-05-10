Former PNM councillor dies at 83

Margaret Carmen Purcell -

Former councillor Margaret Carmen Purcell has died at the age of 83.

Purcell is also the grandmother of DÁbadie/OḾeara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and mother of former Rio Suave parang band singer James Purcell.

Her son James said, ¨I got a call from my brother that mummy wasn't feeling well and that she needed to go to the hospital. Nothing was surprising because she had a lung infection recently.

"I called the ambulance which came within an hour and they had to resuscitate her because she was in and out of a coma."

He said, once at hospital, Purcell was put into isolation and the family was told to return at around 3 pm.

"We got a call about 1 pm that she passed. We are still coming to terms with it."

James said Purcell was instrumental in bringing about several positive developments in Valencia during her time as MP.

"She was instrumental in getting the police station, post office. (She was) schools chairman of the women's league in (Sangre) Grande and worked the Cross Stars MAs Cap in Arima and many more."

Morris-Julian broke down uncontrollably when Newsday called and had to gather her emotions for a couple of moments before being able to speak.

She said, "Grief swallows you whole. It has been one after another for our family but this has been the hardest blow.

"My grandmother raised all her children single-handedly. She was a seamstress and a cook. Even a law clerk. She was proud of the fact that she walked with every PNM prime minster from Dr Eric Williams to present Prime Minster Dr (Keith) Rowley."

Morris-Julian said that even when Purcell bowed out of active politics she continued serving the community.

Morris-Julian was then unable to continue as she once again broke down in tears.

Recently Morris-Julian's uncle died in a fatal accident on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. He was the Purcell's son.

Morris-Julian has also recently had to plead on social media for blood for her father who has been ill. He is now out of the hospital and recovering slowly.