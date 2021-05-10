Entries invited for virtual Red House exhibition

The Red House - Angelo Marcelle

THE Parliament is inviting submissions from artists and collectors for its virtual exhibition The Crossing of Oceans...The Legacy of a Diaspora.

The exhibition will be held in commemoration of Indian Arrival Day from May 24-June 11. The deadline for the submission of artwork and supporting documents is May 16. The selection notification via e-mail will be sent on May 18.

“The Rotunda Gallery welcomes submissions that celebrate the East Indian culture which is a pivotal component of the cultural diversity of TT,” a release on the Parliament website said. Submissions are open to TT nationals.

It added that all visual genres will be accepted.

Artists and collectors can submit up to three pieces of work in painting, photography, drawing, sculpture, prints, fabric, collage, installation,digital or other.

“No sexual content, violence, hatred, or propaganda. Unsuitable works will not be accepted,” it added.

There is no submission fee but artists and collectors are responsible for the framing, transportation and insurance of their artwork, it said.

To submit, people must show proof of nationality, provide contact information, give an artist’s statement not exceeding 300 words and explain each piece submitted, not exceeding 150 words per piece.

Collectors must show proof of ownership of artwork, it added.

It said the final decision on whether the artwork will be exhibited is at the sole discretion of the Office of the Parliament Rotunda Gallery Committee.