Covax vaccines arrive in Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Suriname today

A vial of the AstraZeneca covid19 vaccine.

IN addition to Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Suriname will also receive their second tranche of covid19 AstraZeneca vaccines through Covax on Monday.

The Pan American Health Organization's (PAHO) online tracker for covid19 vaccine deliveries in the Americas says 38,400 doses will arrive in Guyana at 11.20 am, 33,600 doses in TT at 12.10 pm (previously reported as 5.35 pm) and 28,800 doses to Suriname at 4.50 pm.

Barbados, the Bahamas and Belize will each receive 33,600 doses on Tuesday, St Lucia will get 26,400 doses on Wednesday and the Dominican Republic will receive 187,200 doses on Friday.

TT received its first batch of 33,600 doses on March 30 and had previously got 2,000 doses from Barbados and 40,000 from India.

As of Sunday at 4 pm, 60,174 people in TT had been vaccinated.