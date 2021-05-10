CoP: Pre-packaged meals okay, but no cooking at businesses

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. Photo by Jeff K Mayers - Jeff K. Mayers

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has responded to concerns over the sale of pre-packaged food at supermarkets and other businesses, saying this can continue once the food is not prepared at the establishments where they are being sold.

In a post on the police Facebook page on Monday, Griffith said he had received several calls and messages from members of the public who took issue with the sale of food at businesses.

He reminded the public that supermarkets, groceries, markets, greengrocers, bakeries, poultry depots, fish stalls, fruit stalls, parlours, pharmacies and other essential retailers were allowed to be open once they were filled to no more than 50 per cent capacity.

Citing the closure of a grocery in Barataria last week, he pointed out that cooking and preparing the meals on the same premises where they were being sold was not allowed.