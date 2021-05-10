All Licensing Division offices closed until May 23

Licensing Office, St James, Port of Spain. File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

All licensing offices across the country have been ordered closed until May 23.

This was confirmed on Monday in a press release sent by the Ministry of Works and Transport.

People with existing appointments during this period of closure will be required to reschedule their appointments via the online scheduling portal at: https://licensingappointment.mowt.gov.tt/ utilising a date subsequent to May 24.

Given the demand for appointments, members of the general public were advised to utilise all available time slots for licensing offices across TT if your preferred location is unavailable.

The ministry also reminded citizens that:

* The validity of the driver’s permits, taxi driver licenses, badges, certificates or other documents issued by the Licensing Division which would otherwise have been due to expire on or before September 30, are now deemed to be valid up to October 01; and

* The timeframe for the completion of any transfer of vehicle registration – that is, any transfer of vehicle registration required to be completed on or before September 30, may be completed on or before October 01.

Citizens were also urged to practise social responsibility as we collectively navigate these trying times. The ministry apologised for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure. Further information can be sourced via the ministry's website: www.mowt.gov.tt and social media pages.