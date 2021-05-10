5 Sangre Grande men jailed for breaching covid19 rules

File photo

FIVE men from Sangre Grande were jailed on Monday for breaching covid19 public health regulations.

The five were part of a group of nine who were arrested on Sunday for congregating at a parlour on Quash Trace.

Another person was ticketed for not wearing a mask and littering.

The five, who appeared before Magistrate Sarah De Silva, pleaded guilty to gathering in a group of more than five in breach of the regulations.

Jerrod Thomas, Derrick Andrews, and Kevon Bengochea were each sentenced to 14 days in prison and Michael Monroe and Nikel Williams received seven-day sentences.

Four others, who were also arrested, tried to plead guilty but also tried to give an explanation for what happened.

De Silva told they could not enter a guilty plea and then challenge the charge, so she entered not-guilty pleas on their behalf,

She then adjourned their case to June 7.

The police, in a release on Monday, said the group was held by police for congregating on Sunday morning.

They were charged under Section 3(1)(b) of the regulations, which carries a maximum penalty of a $250,000 fine and six months in prison.

Seven public health notices were also issued.

The case was prosecuted by police prosecutor Nicholas Ramdeen.