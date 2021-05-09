West Indies players back in Caribbean after IPL suspension

THE WEST Indies players who were involved in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) are back in the Caribbean, with the exception of veteran batsman Chris Gayle.

According to Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies, in a Whatsapp message to Newsday, "All of our IPL players are now safely back in the Caribbean (apart from Chris Gayle who has decided to travel back at a later date)."

On Wednesday, it was announced that the IPL’s Governing Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had decided to postpone the IPL because of the surge in covid19 cases.

Since April 21, India has reported over 300,000 new cases a day of the virus.

The tournament bowled off on April 9 and was scheduled to end on May 30.

A total of nine West Indies players were playing in this year’s IPL: Gayle, Pooran, Fabian Allen (Punjab Kings); Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (Knight Riders); Dwayne Bravo (Super Kings); Shimron Hetmyer (Delhi Capitals); Holder (Sunrisers) and Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians).

The IPL statement, explaining the decision to suspend the tournament, said, “The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well being of all the stakeholders in mind.”

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla said the tournament would eventually be completed.