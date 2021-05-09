St Joseph man found dead on porch of unoccupied house

The body of Jerome Boodram, 29, known as Black Bean, was found on the porch of an unoccupied house approximately 50 feet from where he lives with a gunshot wound to the head on Sunday morning.

Police said around 7.15 am the owner of the house was contacted by residents in Guarata Village, Maracas, St Joseph, about a man lying on the porch.

When he got there he found Boodram lying on his back with a gunshot wound to the head.

Boodram, of La Rue Pomme Road, Maracas, St Joseph, was also found with three 9mm spent shells near his body.

After speaking to residents, police said the man usually slept on the porch of the house.

Boodram was pronounced dead on the scene and his body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre, Port of Spain.