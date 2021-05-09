N Touch
News

Police ask for help finding Carapichaima farmer

Becker Seelal -
Becker Seelal -

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Becker Seelal, a 28-year-old farmer of Brickfield, Waterloo, Carapichaima.

He was last seen in the area on May 3 and was reported missing on May 4. A relative on social media said he was clad in blue pants and a black jersey.

He is of East Indian descent, slim built, five feet and five inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Freeport Police at 673-0026/0200 or call the police hotlines 999, 555. Those with information on his whereabouts can send it via the TTPS App.

Comments

"Police ask for help finding Carapichaima farmer"

More in this section