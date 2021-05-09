Police ask for help finding Carapichaima farmer

Becker Seelal -

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Becker Seelal, a 28-year-old farmer of Brickfield, Waterloo, Carapichaima.

He was last seen in the area on May 3 and was reported missing on May 4. A relative on social media said he was clad in blue pants and a black jersey.

He is of East Indian descent, slim built, five feet and five inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Freeport Police at 673-0026/0200 or call the police hotlines 999, 555. Those with information on his whereabouts can send it via the TTPS App.