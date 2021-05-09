More digital devices for Tobago primary, secondary schools

Antoinette Alexander, left, Craig Business Development Officer at Eastern Credit Union Co-operative Society Ltd presents Phillip Rochford, acting School's Supervisor II with tablets for primary schools. - THA

The Division of Education, Innovation and Energy recently gave 300 digital devices to secondary schools across the island to assist students as they transition to online learning.

Secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy Marslyn Melville-Jack handed over 150 laptops and 150 tablets to Principals of the nine secondary schools.

The Division of Education, Innovation and Energy said it continues to do its part to ensure that students of Tobago are provided with the required resources to navigate their virtual learning environment.

Meanwhile, the division praised Eastern Credit Union Co-operative Society Ltd for answering the call to provide students with devices. Representatives from the division were recently presented with 15 tablets. The devices will be distributed to primary school students who require assistance in accessing their online learning platforms.