Marijuana, phones, chargers hidden in juice boxes in prison

Golden Grove Prison located in Golden Grove, Arouca. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Arouca police discovered a large quantity of marijuana, phones, chargers, and bamboo wrapping papers, hidden in sealed one-litre juice boxes and stashed inside one of the rice bins at the Golden Grove Prison.

A police report said, on Sunday around 8.10 am, a prison officer checked one of the bins while supervising the lunch preparation at the facility when he found a transparent plastic bag with five one-litre juice boxes.

Inside four of the boxes, he found 1.99 kilogrammes of marijuana. In the other box, he discovered six phones, four chargers as well as the bamboo wrapping paper.

Prison officers also found 25 packs of cigarettes separated into five bundles each containing five packs of cigarettes.

Police attached to the Arouca Police Station were called in and the items were seized. Investigations are ongoing.