Man charged with 7 counts of sexually penetrating girl,13

A 33-year-old man is expected to appear before the Siparia Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with seven counts of sexually penetrating of a teenager.

Reports said the girl, who was 13 years at the time ran away from home and went to the suspects’ home in Rousillac on February 24, 2020.

While the child was there, the man started kissing her on the mouth and neck.

The girl reported to the police that the man had sexual intercourse with her twice on that day and on five different occasions between February 25 and 29, 2020.

Acting on information South Western Division police and members of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) went to the man’s home, on May 8 where they found him lying on a bed with the child.

He was arrested and taken to the Oropouche Police Station where he was interviewed and later charged with seven counts of sexual penetration.

The child is in the care of members of the CPU.