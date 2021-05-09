Flash flooding, fallen trees as heavy rains batter Trinidad and Tobago

Fire officers remove a fallen tree along the Mayaro/Manzanilla road on Saturday. - Ministry of Local Government, disaster management unit

Bad weather on Saturday has left a South Oropouche single mother of three children pleading for assistance to repair the roof of her wooden home after it was destroyed by a falling coconut tree.

Anrah Vanessa Jordan, 45, of Coker Street, St Mary’s Village said they were awakened by a loud crashing sound around 3 am on Saturday and saw a coconut tree crashed onto her sons bedroom.

“It was a horrible experience but I was grateful my children decided to sleep with me because they were scared of the heavy rains.”

Her daughter is 13-years old and sons are 11 and four years old.

She said the tree also destroyed part of the kitchen and the rain soaked everything in the house destroying the household possessions.

Jordan, who works as a wacker-woman with CEPEP, said her salary was not enough to cover the cost to fix her roof, maintain her family’s basic needs and cater for additional expenses brought on the covid19 pandemic.

“We have nowhere to go but endure this tragic situation. I have been living here for 10 years and during that time I have been trying to fix up the house. I also applied to the self-help programme for assistance.

“In order to make sure nothing else is damage the whole roof has to be removed. All in all, we need a new roof for this house.”

Jordan said they were able to get a tarpaulin from the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation to protect the house but was unsure of the days ahead.

Sunday Newsday contacted the National Commission for Self Help CEO Elroy Julien on Saturday who said the organisation was not aware of the situation but said a team would be sent on Sunday to conduct an evaluation and investigation into the matter. MP for Oropuche West Davendranath Tancoo said his office would also Jordan.

Fallen trees, flash and street flooding were also reported in Mayaro, Rio Claro and Sangre Grande, according to the senior disaster management co-ordinator at the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government Jerry David.

Sangre Grande regional corporation chairman Anil Juteram and Mayaro/Rio Claro regional corporation chairman Raymond Cozier said their disaster management units would be operational and on the ground for the duration of the issued warning.

The adverse weather conditions was discontinued by the Met office on Saturday evening.

A riverine alert was also issued and David said that people should pay particular attention to water courses in their communities because riverine flooding is usually delayed flooding as water travel through the water courses to reach the ocean.