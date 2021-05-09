First-time mom delivers Tobago's only Mother's Day baby

Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine, left, delivers a care package to new mother Charnelle Samuel who had a baby girl on Sunday at the Scarborough General Hospital. - THA

First-time mother Charnelle Samuel received her Mother’s Day gift around 4.24 am on Sunday, when she gave birth to a healthy baby girl at the Scarborough General Hospital.

The baby, weighing 2.885 kilogrammes, was the only birth in Tobago on Sunday.

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine visited the mother on Sunday to offer congratulations and present her with a care package for the newborn.

Davidson-Celestine said: “On behalf of all of us, we wish you congratulations; we ask that you care for the baby very well and from the division, we will be here to provide you with the support that you will need.”

She went on to explain that if required, Samuel could apply to access any service provided by the division, which could help in caring for the child.

The beaming mother expressed her gratitude.

“I wasn’t expecting to have a baby on Mother’s Day, so this is a first for me and I’m actually grateful for the hamper. Thank you very much,” she said.