First Mother's Day baby born at Sangre Grande hospital

Ellen Campbell, acting head nurse and midwife, presents a hamper and fruit basket to Amanda Mohammed, first mother to give birth at the Sangre Grande Hospital on Mother's Day. PHOTO COURTESY ERHA -

THE Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) had the distinction of welcoming the first baby to born on Mother's Day at the Sangre Grande Hospital.

In a statement on Sunday, the ERHA said," The healthy baby girl, weighing 2985 grams was born to Ms Amanda Mohammed."

The baby girl was born at 9.38 am at the hospital.

Acting head nurse and licensed midwife Ellen Campbell presented Mohammed with a fruit basket and a hamper filled with baby products.

The ERHA also extended Mother’s Day greetings to all mothers who were on the ward and presented them with fruit baskets and tokens.