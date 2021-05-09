Eight more dead from covid19, new 1-day record, 233 new cases

Photo courtesy CDC.

EIGHT more people have died from covid19, said the Ministry of Health update on Sunday, in the country's highest daily death toll to date. Since last year March, covid19 has killed 211 people.

The update said some 233 more people were infected with the virus, from Thursday to Saturday.

The ministry website said the eight deceased were "one middle-aged male, three middle-aged females and two elderly females, all with co-morbidities, and one young adult male and one elderly female without co-morbidities."

The update said TT now has 3,907 active cases of covid19 infection. Since last year, some 13,355 people have contracted covid19. Some 9,237 patients have recovered, 342 are in hospital, and 54 are in step-down facilities. Some 408 people are in state quarantine, while 3,278 are in home self-isolation.

In all 145,268 people have been tested, of whom 64,320 were tested at private facilities. So far 60,174 people have been vaccinated, while 946 have received their second dose to be fully vaccinated.