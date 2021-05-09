CAL reduces passenger capacity to 50%

File photo -

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) said it is doing its part to ensure compliance with the recently implemented public health regulations that are in effect from April 30 to May 23.

In a statement, CAL said in keeping with those regulations, from May 8, it is operating the domestic airbridge at 50 per cent capacity. The regulations calls for limited flights on the airbridge and essential travel only.

CAL said, "The change in passenger loads is in addition to the flight schedule reduction to three flights per day." CAL recommended that people travel on the domestic airbridge for essential and emergency purposes only. "Tickets can be placed on hold for future travel with no penalties when a full schedule resumes."

CAL thanked its customers for their understanding and support "as we work together to reduce the spread of covid19."