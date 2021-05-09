Bodybuilding icon Lawrence 'The Beast' Marshall' dies

Iconic bodybuilder and former national champion Lawrence "The Beast" Marshall has died.

Marshall, a pioneer in the local sport, passed away on Saturday night.

Born in 1963, Marshall was the second bodybuilder from Trinidad and Tobago to turn professional. He was one of the prominent names in the sport in the 1990s and early 2000s. Victory after victory at local shows qualified him for Central American and Caribbean meets where he represented this country with distinction. He also competed at the prestigious international Olympia, where he impressively placed 15th.

He remained active on the local circuit nurturing the next generation and keeping the sport alive.

His death left local bodybuilder Robert Jacob, 44, in shock on Sunday. Jacob paid tribute to the local legend whom he described as "the great Lawrence Marshall."

Jacob said, "To me, he was motivation. This is where you want to reach."

He said Marshall was always willing to give advice.

"He was a good friend. You had any issue with training to work out any issues you may be having – he's very good . Good person to discuss ideas to get the body to respond to training. A very cool and accommodating guy.

"It's a great loss. One of those corner stones of bodybuilding in Trinidad"

Jacob said Marshall always made sure to pave the way for young people to succeed.

"He kept things going pre-covid, so young bodybuilders like myself could attain his level. He was always trying to promote bodybuilding. He lived bodybuilding.

"What he went through, he tried to ensure people under him didn't have to go through those hardships. So when you only had junior and senior tournament, he would host other tournaments. So if you missed the grade by a point or so, you had another shot for national selection. He ensured the cycle of bodybuilding continues."

One of Lawrence’s affiliate gyms, D’Dial Fitness Club, expressed condolences on his passing via Facebook.

“The D’Dial Fitness Club mourns the death of our dearest friend, our brother Lawrence 'The Beast' Marshall. He was the main force behind the scenes of making this club a reality. His contributions that were made in the fitness industry are indeed immeasurable.

“He was a leader and mentor to many, his wisdom transcends beyond words. Words cannot express the void that is left in our hearts because of his passing. Lauree, you will forever be engraved in our hearts. Rest in eternal peace our brother.”