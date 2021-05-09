Arouca man shot multiple times, dies in hospital

Arima General Hospital

An Arouca man died in hospital, on Sunday, after he was shot multiple times on Saturday morning.

Kadeem Morris was at Nathaniel Crichlow Boulevard, Pine Ridge Heights, Arouca when a man in a gold Nissan Almera pulled alongside him and fired several gunshots in his direction.

Morris was shot in his head, left arm, left shoulder, left thigh, and right thigh.

He was rushed to the Arima General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He was listed in a critical but stable condition before he was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he died.

Police recovered six 9mm spent shells on the scene. Investigations are ongoing.