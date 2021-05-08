Widow of vendor who died from covid19 recovering

The widow of Balnarine Bennie, 60-year-old Gita Bennie, is on the path to recovery from covid19 at the Couva Hospital.

Speaking with Newsday on Friday, her son Simeon said his mother's condition was gradually improving and he was being updated on her healthy by doctors daily.

"They (doctors) are calling every day. In fact one just called about ten minutes ago. They said she is doing very well and is relying on little oxygen from the ventilators."

He said the family was still making arrangements for his father's funeral and did not have a date in mind.

Balnarine Bennie, 63, died in hospital on Monday. He was one of five people who died from the virus that day.