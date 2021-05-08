Vulnerable families start getting covid19 relief food baskets

Soem of food items to be given to MPs for distribution to their constituents hardest hit by the covid19 restrictions. - Namdevco

Government is expected to spend $10 million dollars in the latest food basket initiative to assist families affected by the latest covid19 restrictions.

On Friday, the Prime Minister said the initiative will help 25,000 families with food items such as sweet potato, dasheen, cassava, plantain, squash, pineapple, citrus, paw paw, cucumbers, bodi, sweet pepper, hot pepper, tomatoes and chicken, with slight variations in the packages.

Minister of Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat told Sunday Newsday via telephone on Saturday that the food baskets would be provided to people who were specifically affected by the restrictions imposed from May 3 to May 23.

“This targets people who were affected by the first set of restrictions introduced on May 3. The 25,000 food baskets will cost about $10 million and will be given to the 41 MPs for distribution.

“Each MP has been given 400 baskets to work with. Each family selected will receive three packages with provisions and green leafy vegetables and one package with locally processed chicken.”

Out of the 25,000 food baskets, he said, non-governmental organisations will be given 6,000 to assist with the distribution.

“The food baskets will be distributed based on the names provided by the MPs and the NGOs which will be verified by the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services (MSDFS). It is for people who are directly impacted by the restrictions.

“People who have food cards, or in receipt of any social benefits from MSDFS will not be considered.”

Since the announcement on Friday a total of 2,000 food baskets were distributed among eight constituencies – Oropouche East, Oropouche West, Couva North, Siparia, Arouca/Maloney, Moruga/Tableland, Lopinot/Bon Air West and D’Abadie/O’Meara.

He said on Monday, 18 constituencies – Arima, Chaguanas West, Chaguanas East, Caroni Central, Caroni East, Couva South, Cumoto/Manzanilla, Diego Martin North/East, La Brea, Mayaro, Naparima, Pointe-a-Pierre, Point Fortin, Port of Spain North/St Ann's West, San Fernando East, San Fernando West, and Toco/Sangre Grande will receive food baskets.

Rambharat added that the heavy rainfall over the past week has put a damper production of some of the food stuff identified such as tomatoes, but this has been replaced with healthy alternatives.

The food baskets will be provided by the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (Namdevco).

CEO Nirmala Debysingh-Persad said 3,000 farmers have been engaged for the produce for the food baskets.

“The produce is being sourced from our certified farmers, and in some cases farmers who are not certified are being used, but it must involve inspection and monitoring of the farmers and their products.”

Last year, government provided the same assistance to 30,000 families with a $250 supermarket voucher, a bag of ground provisions, callaloo, pumpkin, a bag of local fruits and vegetables including pineapples, melons, melongene, a box of tomatoes, sweet peppers, cucumbers and seasonings, and two chickens.

It also provided social support grants, to households with children under the school feeding programme who were unable to access food cards.

Last year’s initiative cost taxpayers $15 million.