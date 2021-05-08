TT footballers, technical staff to receive money this month

TTFA normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad. -

TT footballers and technical staff members are expected to receive outstanding money and stipends owed to them by the end of May.

This follows two meetings held over the past week between members of the National Football Coaches of TT (NFCTT) and members of the normalisation committee. The normalisation committee runs the affairs of local football.

In a Whatsapp message to Newsday on Saturday, interim president of NFCTT Jefferson George, said, “The coaches association is pleased to announce that we had a fruitful meeting with the normalisation committee yesterday (Friday).”

The normalisation committee told members of NFCTT that outstanding salaries will be paid in the coming weeks.

“We received satisfactory updates on many issues including but not limited to outstanding payments to technical staff and stipends for players. A commitment was made by the normalisation committee to resolve the pending remuneration situation by the end of May. The coaches association and the normalisation committee will make a joint statement that time with more details.”

Some players are owed stipends for 12 months.