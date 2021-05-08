Tsoiafatt Angus re-appointed Tobago Festivals chairman

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, centre, with reinstalled Tobago Festivals Commission chairman Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus, left, directors Adana Roberts. back left, and Tonya Lee Williams, back right, and deputy chairman Ancil Thorne. -

Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus has been re-appointed chairman of the Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd.

Chief Secretary and Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Transportation Ancil Dennis installed a new Board of Directors on Thursday during a simple ceremony at the division’s Sangster’s Hill head office, Scarborough.

The board will be mandated to manage and provide policy and strategic direction for the commission.

Apart from Tsoiafatt Angus, Dennis presented instruments of appointment to Ancil Thorne (deputy chairman); directors Adana Roberts, Tonya-Lee Williams, Shane Andrews, Derry Trotman and Kieron Mc Dougall.

Ex-officio members are Rawle Titus, Glenda-Rose Layne and Cheryl Duncan.

Dennis, in a brief address, congratulated the team and thanked the returning members for their commitment to serve the island’s tourism, culture and creative sectors.

He said it was necessary to retain some of the institutional knowledge on the board at this time, especially given the challenges of the pandemic.

Dennis said the board will also be expected to find ways and means of facilitating and encouraging further participation in the creative sector.

He said it must also collaborate with the Tobago Tourism Agency and the newly established Tobago Performing Arts Company in preparing the island for a much more vibrant and promising post-covid19 tourism and creative sector.

Dennis said given that several of the appointees are experienced in the creative sector, their contributions would assist in ensuring Tobago is better positioned to host festivals in these challenging times and in the future.