Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards, Machel Cedenio compete at Golden Games

TT track and field athletes Jereem Richards and Machel Cedenio will be among the TT track and field athletes competing at the USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open presented by Xfinity at Mt San Antonio College’s Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, California, on Sunday.

The TT athletes are preparing for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games which will be held from July 23-August 8. The games were scheduled to be held last year, but were postponed because of the covid19 pandemic.

Richards will line up on Sunday in the men’s 200-metre event. Richards has been in top form of late winning the 200m event at the USA Track and Field Grand Prix Oregon Relays at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on April 24.

He won that race in 20.26 seconds ahead of American Josephus Lyles who was second in 20.46 and Jamaican Christopher Taylor who clocked 20.73.

Cedenio will compete in the men’s 400m event alongside fellow TT athlete Deon Lendore.

TT athlete Portious Warren will participate in the women’s shot put.