Tobago Chamber urges strategies to revive business sector

Tobago Business Chamber president Martin George. - Photo by Roger Jacob

The Tobago Business Chamber is urging the Government to implement creative strategies to ensure a quick revival of business activity and economic development after its anti-covid19 measures are lifted.

At a news conference on Friday, the Government tightened several of its existing measures and implemented new ones in an effort to contain the spike in covid19 infections.

The Prime Minister observed there is still too much congregating taking place and urged Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to instruct his officers to use a heavy hand to eliminate gatherings.

In response, Griffith has said he would increase foot and mobile patrols.

In a WhatsApp voice note on Saturday, the chamber’s president Martin George said while the association understands the need to take decisive action to limit the spread of the virus, it must be mindful of the role of the business community in the country’s development.

“We contribute to the economy and to the development of the engine of this country moving forward. We are the drivers of social change.

“So we urge the Government to always recognise and remember that notwithstanding the fact that certain measures may have to be taken, we always would prefer to see these measures taken in a way that it is not detrimental or fatal to the continued growth and development of business in Trinidad and Tobago,” George said.