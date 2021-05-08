Supermarket Association: No need to panic buy, enough stock for six months

File photo: Customers after shopping at Massy Stores Supermarket, Westmoorings. Photo by Roger Jacob

The Supermarket Association of TT (SATT) assured that there is no need to resort to panic buying as there is enough stocks.

In a release sent on Friday the SATT said there is at least six months supply of grocery stocks and supermarket would remain open during the period as it is categorised as an essential service.

It however reminded the public to adhere to their “one shopper per family” policy put in place last week.

“Supermarkets have been reporting the continuous need to remind customers to wear their masks properly and that staff have been abused by customers when trying to implement the covid19 regulations. We remind shoppers that supermarket employees are frontline workers who have been doing yeoman service since the beginning of the Pandemic,” said Rajiv Diptee, president of SATT.