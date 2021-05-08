Smoothsailingat SAPA

The waiting area at SAPA, San Fernando, where the covid19 vaccine is being administered. - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: On Wednesday I had an appointment to receive the covid19 vaccine at 10 am at SAPA. I arrived at 9.45 am and was immediately directed to an available parking spot by a pleasant security officer. He then instructed me on the procedure to follow.

I sanitised as per protocol and walked straight to the individuals with lists in hand. The greeting I received was warm and comforting. The young woman asked my name and my appointment time. Within a minute I was directed to the clerk station.

Again I was greeted warmly and politely, much to my delight. There onward I was directed by ushers every step of the way from being administered the vaccine to the observation room.

I must publicly acknowledge the excellent service provided by every individual I interacted with during this process. The service was exceptional. I also commend the entire management of the South West Regional Health Authority for their well co-ordinated effort – and by extension the Ministry of Health and the Government.

Much too often poor service is publicised. However, the exceptional selfless service that was given by all involved should be recognised. God bless you all and thank you for your service.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando