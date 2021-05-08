Small turnout at funeral of father, son who died from covid19

Mahindra Ramkalawan -

ONLY three relatives of a Siparia father and son who died from covid19 were able to be present for their funeral on Saturday.

Mahindra Nigel Ramkalawan, 38, and his father Premnath, 66, died hours apart from covid19 on Thursday at their Siparia home.

Their immediate family is in home quarantine and could not attend the funeral. The funeral was live streamed on Facebook from Belgrove's Funeral Home in San Fernando by three relatives.

Mahindra and Premath's caskets were placed next to each other. A pastor who officiated at the service, was masked and stood far away from the caskets.

Two funeral home employees dressed in protective suits and other protective gear, first took Mahindra's casket to the incinerator. A short time afterwards, the procedure was repeated for Premnath's casket.

At the end of the live stream, a female relative said, "The Premnath Ramkalawan family would like to thank everyone for their support in the past and the support that you would continue to give as the days go by." During the live streaming of the service, several people expressed condolences to the Ramkalawan family.

One person said, "Worse is knowing your immediate family isn't present for your final send off, thanks to those who are there currently...the heart ache is overwhelming."

At a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre on Friday, the Prime Minister extended his condolences to the Ramkalawan family. Dr Rowley said the short space of time between the deaths of a father and son from covid19, brought home the seriousness that the virus poses to everyone.