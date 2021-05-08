Shell partners Tobago fisherfolk to distribute hampers

Shell Trinidad and Tobago has collaborated with the All-Tobago Fisherfolk Association (ATFA) as part of its continued commitment to support the country’s efforts to mitigate the impact of the covid19 pandemic.

On Thursday, close to 150 families on the island benefited from food assistance as food hampers were distributed through ATFA.

President of the association, Curtis Douglas, expressed gratitude on behalf of the members of the association for the much-needed assistance, as a number of families were still trying to recover from the first round of restrictions when the latest round was implemented.

“Under the lockdown there will be a lot of displaced people and a lot of displaced fishermen who are going through hard times now. We are helping our community through assistance from Shell to ensure that we meet as much families as we possibly can, so that they don’t go through hunger. At least we will be able to stop a hole.”

He said it is his hope that by this kind of assistance to the less fortunate, people would not see the need to crowd the groceries and stay at home as much as possible.

He also called on people to adhere the covid19 regulations to minimise the spread of the virus, noting that in an effort to minimise movement, the hampers will be given to the associations within the various fishing districts for distribution.