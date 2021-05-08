Sangre Grande man shot dead near village parlour

Shurland Lambkin -

A 46-year-old Sangre Grande man was shot dead and another injured on Friday night near a parlour in the district.

Police said Shurland Lambkin, of Foster Road, Sangre Grande was near Express Mini Mart with Andy Benjamin, 35, when they were shot.

Benjamin, of La Seiva Road, Sangre Grande ran a short distance before he collapsed and was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he is warded in a stable condition. He was shot in the back and chest. Lambkin died at the scene, police said.

Police reported that around 8.10 pm, officers of the Emergency Response Patrol Unit, received information about a shooting and responded. No motive was given for the shooting. Lambkin's killing took the murder toll to 120 for the year, compared to 170 for the same period last year.

In an unrelated incident, police are investigating the death of a man whose remains were found in a burnt car in San Juan on Friday morning.

Police reported that around 4.30 am the body of a man believed to be that of 66-year-old Ulric Roberts was found in a burnt car at Sun Valley Extension, La Canoa Road, Lower Santa Cruz.

Fire officers responded to a report of a car on fire around 4 am and after extinguishing the blaze found the charred remains and called the police.

Police said the vehicle, registration number PAT 2123, was derelict and Roberts lived in it.

Investigators said while they believed the dead man to be Roberts, they are yet to positively identify him.