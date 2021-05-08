Possible US, Caricom summit in the works

In this file photo, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley hosted his first meeting as chairman of Caricom in January. Photo courtesy The Office of the Prime Minister

CARICOM foreign ministers and United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held virtual talks on several issues of mutual interest on Friday.

Arising from that meeting, Sullivan proposed regular high-level meetings between Caricom and the US, including a summit between Caricom Heads of Government and US President Joe Biden.

In a statement, Caricom said, "Emphasis was placed on the importance of addressing the covid19 pandemic and its economic effects through access to vaccines and to economic recovery financing."

Caricom added, "Matters relating to security and climate change were also discussed." St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves also participated in the meeting with Sullivan.

Caricom said its foreign ministers were "particularly pleased with the reset of Caricom-US relations as this was the second high-level interaction under the Biden-Harris administration which took office in January."

In April, the foreign ministers met virtually with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

At Friday’s meeting, they emphasised the need for the relationship to be placed in an institutional framework to facilitate a regular and patterned schedule of meetings.