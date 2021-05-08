Police officer dies from covid19, family to get $25,000

Police officer Anthony Nicholson - Photo courtesy TTPS

A police officer, assigned to the Guard Unit at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, has died from covid19 virus.

PC Anthony Nicholson was among five people who died on Friday from the virus.

In a statement on Saturday, CoP Gary Griffith, along with his executive, extended condolences to the family and friends of the officer.

There are 79 other officers who have the virus and another 481 in quarantine after being exposed to people with the virus.

In a media release issued on Saturday, Griffith said Nicholson died due to complications associated with covid19.

Nicholson was the son of a retired police officer. He spent 18 years in the service as a Special Reserve Police officer before becoming a regular member of the police service. He became ill one week ago and was warded at the Couva Multi-Training Health Facility until his death.

His family will be the first to benefit from $25,000 payout in a partnership with Guardian Group and the police service for any officer who dies of covid19.