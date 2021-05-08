NWRHA CEO: Doctor who died did not work in public system

Dr Shival Suenarine -

Despite rumours being spread on social media, Sunday Newsday has confirmed that Dr Shival Seunarine, who died on Saturday, did not work in the public health care system.

This means he was not a doctor at any of the hospitals in the parallel health care system and therefore, did not contract covid19 from any patients there.

CEO of the North West Regional Health Authority Salisha Baksh said “I am aware of the rumours that he worked at Port of Spain General but that is not the case. He was a medical intern at Port of Spain years ago but he was not employed with the NWRHA at the time of his death. In fact, he was out of the public health care system.”

At press time, president of the Medical Association of TT Dr Vishi Beharry could only confirm that Seunarine died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, but could not say what was the cause of death.

The men both attended the pre-medical programme at the UWI Open Campus and were friends.

“He was a very jolly, sociable fella. He was gentle, always helping people, and always smiling and trying to make someone feel better. And he was a hard worker, doing his job to the best of his ability.”

Beharry said those who knew Sieunarine in the medical fraternity were saddened and shocked.