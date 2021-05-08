NLCB PanoGrama pan prelims begin this weekend

Keishaun Julien. Photo courtesy Panograma Facebook -

PanoGrama Entertainment (PE) said one of its major goals for 2021 was to deliver a “vastly improved” staging of the virtual pan competition.

PanoGrama made its mark on the entertainment scene April-May 2020, when everything live was hampered by the covid19 pandemic. The virtual, international pan competition returns this year from May 7-16.

In a media release the pan entertainment company said the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) is its title sponsor. It said this was confirmed days before the competition began and is now called NLCB PanoGrama.

The release said PanoGrama’s CEO and founder Nevin Roach was elated when he received the news, stating, ‘“it’s a great feeling to know that all the hard work, which started since the end of last year’s event, continues to bear fruit.

‘“I couldn’t be any happier with this development and I am grateful for the efforts of my team and for the NLCB coming on board."

The release quoted NLCB as saying that culture was identified as one of its five pillars of commitment and that it was pleased to be associated with PanoGrama, "to be able to contribute to strengthening the culture of this paradise on earth, that is TT, and remains engaged on a daily basis in enriching the lives of individuals."

NLCB PanoGrama prelims will take place from May 7-9 and will be streamed on its Instagram, YouTube and Facebook pages from 8 pm.

The semi-finals will take place on May 13 and the finals on May 22.

For more info: pano-grama.com

Order of the appearance for the preliminaries

May 7

1 Aquila Pereira (TT)

2 Maurisha Potter (Antigua)

3 Mikiel Smith (Grenada)

4 Gabriel Chartrand (Canada)

5 Shovon Brown (TT)

6 Carlon Lyons (TT)

7 Matthew Kiser (US)

8 Kevhani Greenaway (Antigua)

9 Charlton Alfonso (TT)

10 Tyeesha Alexander (TT)

May 8

1 Jamel Cadette (TT)

2 Japhon Barthley (Antigua)

3 Hanif Goodridge (TT)

4 Samanya Brazier (Antigua)

5 Douglas Dallaway (England)

6 Detroy Dey (Guyana)

7 Keishaun Julien (TT)

8 Shaquille Forbes (TT)

9 Leroi Simmonds (US VI)

10 Dejean Cain (TT)

May 9

1 Andre Forde (Barbados)

2 Megan-Leigh L (TT)

3 Mathieu Borgne (France)

4 Demetre Samuel (Antigua)

5 Vivian Williams (TT)

6 Al Alexander (St Lucia)

7 Deja Cain (TT)

8 Kion Robinson (TT)

9 David Yundi (US)

10 Earl Brooks Jr (TT