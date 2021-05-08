Massy Gas Products: Sufficient oxygen for hospitals, only refills for private use

FILE PHOTO: The Couva Hospital and Multi- Training Facility. -

Massy Gas products, the number one provider of oxygen to TT and the Southern Caribbean says it will not sell oxygen to people for personal use.

It, however, assured that it has a significant capacity of oxygen for hospitals.

In a release Massy Gas Products said the company would refill oxygen tanks for private use despite not being able to sell new tanks.

“It has noted a significant increase in demand from private individuals who are seeking to purchase medical oxygen cylinders for personal use in the case of an emergency. At this time, the organisation says it is unable to meet those demands from private individuals, but it remains committed to certifying and filling cylinders that are privately owned.”

It assured that there is no shortage in the oxygen supply and it would work with various stakeholders to ensue that supply to hospitals is maintained.

Oxygen is a valuable resource in saving the lives of people suffering from extreme effects of covid19.