Franklin Khan's aunt dies at his gravesite

The hearse carrying the body of former energy minister leaves the Aramalaya Presbyterinsa Church in Tunapuna on Saturday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE aunt of former energy minister Franklin Khan collapsed and died at his gravesite in Mayaro on Saturday.

Haniffa Khan Ramjattan, 75, who had advised Khan not to return to politics in 2020, was taken to the nearby Mayaro Health Centre where she was declared dead.

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray said the woman collapsed during the committal and was unresponsive..

"Hannifa was a very community spirited woman and loved by all in the Mafeking community. I know this double loss to the family will be irreconcilable at this time," he said in a WhatsApp message.

Khan body was taken to the Radix Cemetery after a funeral service at the Aramalaya Presbyterian Church, in Tunapuna, attended by immediate family members.

The former minister died on April 17 of a heart attack due to a bleeding, undiscovered calcified cyst in his heart, probably exacerbated by his use of blood thinners.