Final farewell to former minister Franklin Khan

Members of the Defence Force carry the body of former minister of energy Franklin Khan out of the Aramayala Presbyterian Church in Tunapuna at his funeral service on Saturday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

It was a rainy send off for former energy minister Franklin Khan, whose funeral service took place at 10 am on Saturday at the Aramalaya Presbyterian Church in Tunapuna.

Khan, 63, died peacefully at his Maraval home on April 17. Initially a petroleum geologist, he served as the People’s National Movement (PNM) chairman, and had previously served as the Member of Parliament for Mayaro as well as a minister in the ministries of Works and Transport, and Rural Development and Local Government.

In his tribute, which was read by Khan’s widow, Laura Sewlal-Khan, the Prime Minister called Khan a dear friend and described him as someone who contributed significantly to this country’s growth and development. He described Khan as a smiling gladiator, a giant with a caring heart, and a good, kind, gentle, honest and resilient man.

“Franklin Khan represented the best of what Trinidad and Tobago could produce. In him we found the rare combination of wisdom, humility, integrity, love for country and gratitude, all embodied in the one person who smiled through it all.

“He showed how to handle defeat. He showed me how to appreciate victory through amazing self-belief and perseverance. He suffered and overcame the worst poison arrows shot from the evils of the political quiver but even then, he was a teacher to the weaker ones.”

Dr Rowley said because of Khan, he understood that friendship was one of the greatest gifts a person could receive.

“Frankie was always prepared to lay down his life, politically, economically, socially, and spiritually for us, those sons and daughters in whom he believed, and in whom he saw the promise of a better, brighter Trinidad and Tobago.”

In addition to Rowley, several friends, family members and PNM colleagues paid tribute to Khan. They all spoke about his smile, and his love for his family, especially his three grandchildren, for politics, and for Mayaro.

Friend, Arlene Chow, talked about their time studying at the University of the West Indies in Jamaica, his humility and determination. His daughter, Khara Glackin told viewers she had the highest level of respect for her father, and so would talk to him before making any big decisions in life. His son, Kheron Khan said his father’s three main attributes was his patience, his selflessness, and his love for his family. And his son-in-law, Adrian Glackin, described Khan as a world class analyst and spoke of the deep respect he had for his father-in-law who, like him, believed novels were a waste of time because they were not educational.

Also sending tributes, which were read by Khara and Kheron respectively, were Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis and Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Khan’s death sparked some minor controversies when there was speculation that it was related to the covid19 vaccine he was given three days before he died. However, his cause of his death was attributed to a heart ailment.

Then, five days after Khan’s death, Khara and her husband were granted exemptions to enter Trinidad to attend the funeral. Some people on social media found it unfair that other citizens had to wait months for exemptions to be approved while Khan’s family members got one almost immediately.

Khara’s arrival and subsequent quarantine was the main reason for the delay in Khan’s funeral service.

Draped with the national flag, his casket was carried to the front of the church by defence force officers around 9.30 am.

In an effort to stick to the updated covid19 protocols of a limit of five people in a public space, the Morton House, located next to the church, seemed to have been used as a base to organise the event and shelter the officers during the service.

A few people could also be seen watching the service on their phones in their cars parked on the streets close to the church.

Khan’s body was then taken to Mayaro to be buried.