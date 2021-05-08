Develop a passion to serve others

THE EDITOR: Our experiences in life may be unwholesome on account of the rash choices we make, unpleasant interaction with others and unnatural experiences. On the whole, our perception of life may be easily summed up as a sour-sweet journey, one that our creator intends for us to enjoy but with testing times.

Millions of people are going down life’s road with negative forms of energy – fear, worry, hate, mistrust and depression. For such people, life is meaningless and burdensome. They cannot manoeuvre situations and adjust to outcomes.

The harsh reality is that many such people are either atheists or agnostics. When God becomes absent or second-place in the lives of men, human existence becomes empty and useless. This is because the Creator wants to give us a sense of positive direction in order for us to have an enjoyable, meaningful, sustainable and accomplished life.

Our lives must be reflamed with the divine spark of the omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent one. Life must not only abound for us by the support which is expected from the good nature of others. In other words, true happiness and fulfilment will only be derived by our selflessness to serve our fellow human beings regardless of race and class.

When we can genuinely empathise with poor and suffering people then we are on the right track of really comprehending the true meaning and purpose of life.

If all of our earthly experiences are only filled with joy, life would eventually become dull and meaningless for us. We must remember too that there are people who are worse off than us. Some may be lacking in resources and may be terminally ill.

At this time we need to place ourselves in the shoes of the people of St Vincent and other Caribbean countries that have been affected by the Soufriere volcano. Think of people who are the victims of crime as well as those who have lost loved ones. Think of the communities where violence is an inhibition to the freedom of movement.

While we count our lucky stars, we need to develop a passion for assisting those in dire need. Neutonian law states that for every action there is an equal reaction. When we give abundantly and joyfully to life, we in turn joyfully and abundantly receive.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

via e-mail