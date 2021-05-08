Cut your salaries by 50%, MPs

The Red House, the seat of Parliament. Photo by Roger Jacob - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: All our parliamentarians are honourable men and women. They become honourable as soon as they are elected to Parliament as representatives of the people to seek their interest and welfare.

During the lockdowns due to the pandemic, many constituents have either lost their jobs or have had to close their businesses with the concomitant effect of loss of income.

As honourable men and women I am sure the parliamentarians feel the pain and distress of those they represent. Perhaps it is the opportune time to show their solidarity with their constituents and demonstrate that they are truly honourable by cutting their salaries by 50 per cent so that the State can buy enough vaccines to vaccinate the people in their constituencies.

Follow the honourable example of Nicholas Pooran who is donating part of his IPL salary to the covid19 relief in India.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity